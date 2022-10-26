Reader’s Opinion | A writer must be able to live on the work he does

The book industry is transitioning to the distribution and earning model of the platform economy. The writer and other value creators in the industry do not have much left in this game.

The Writers’ Union executive director Ilmi Villacís hoped in his opinion piece (HS 23.10.) the state’s literary policy program, which would ensure the publication of high-quality literature in the future as well. He is absolutely right.

The book industry is moving to the distribution and earning model of the platform economy. In practice, it means that an intermediary on the distribution ladder is born, who is able to capture the monopoly of attention and appropriate the value produced by the work of authors, translators and publishers. Platform companies competing for attention do not necessarily have much to do with publishing. For example, the Swedish pure platform company Storytel recently bought the Finnish publishing house Gummerus, whose authors and translators’ work is now distributed online. The writer and other value creators in the industry do not have much left in this game.

At the same time, we talk about literature’s “return to the campfire” through audio books. So let’s mess up the form and distribution. And thus the eyes are directed elsewhere, when as large a slice as possible is blown from the value created by the industry.

Like the operating model is not sustainable. Impermanence means that the book has no continuity, no future. The book is born from the work of the writer, and he must be able to live on it. Accordingly, translators must be able to be paid a competitive compensation for their work, or they must look for other jobs. Publishing houses also contribute to the book before it is ready for the reader, regardless of the format. The work of all these actors must be on a sustainable basis.

The magnitude of the change is illustrated by the fact that last year one third of book sales in euros were electronic, and the growth does not seem to be ending. Such a change requires not only the regulation of platform companies but also a rethinking of the entire literature policy.

As Villacís states, it is a matter of civilization born of new ideas conveyed by literature, which has wide-ranging radiation effects from mental alertness to the sustainability of society, democracy and the economy. If this flow of thoughts is interrupted, the effects can be unpredictable.

A healthy literary ecosystem requires healthy and high-quality both domestic and Finnish non-fiction and fiction.

Must be created a national literary policy program that takes into account both literary genres and their key factors equally as key genres of the same ecosystem and as key mediators of civilization. At the same time, it must recognize the challenges that the transition to the platform economy and digitization will bring to the industry. The goal of the program must be to quickly and sustainably produce high-quality books in the field, conveying new and important ideas and perspectives, available to Finns.

The future of the book must be secured.

Juha Pietiläinen

nonfiction translator

Helsinki

