Reader’s Opinion | A vegetarian food competition is already being planned

Our goal is to increase the awareness and attractiveness of vegetarian food.

Jukka Rautio suggested (HS Opinion 4.11.) organizing a vegetarian food competition for schools. We are happy to inform you that such a project is being planned. WWF Youth, or the group of young volunteers of the environmental organization WWF Finland, has come up with the idea of ​​a vegetarian food recipe competition for schools, because an environmentally friendly diet consists mainly of products from the plant kingdom. The project has been developed in cooperation with the Association of Home Economics Teachers.

The main target group in the project is middle school-aged youth, who would participate in the competition by coming up with their own vegetarian recipe and sending it to WWF Youth for evaluation. The criteria for evaluation would be creativity, versatility and the ecological nature of the recipe. The plan is to publish and reward the best recipes. Our goal is thus to increase the awareness and attractiveness of vegetarian food – after all, vegetarian food can be extremely good.

Alarik Kuusela

Emma Rönkkö

WWF Youth

