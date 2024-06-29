Reader’s Opinion | A sustainable green transition should not be fought with sink politics

Reader’s opinion|Sustainable Finnish climate policy cannot be based on the idea of ​​closing factories.

Finland is progressing justifiably, ambitiously and determinedly in the fight against climate change. However, the special feature of Finland’s climate policy is the central role of sinks in the land use sector, especially in achieving the national goal of carbon neutrality. An obvious risk from time to time is looking at climate policy through a keyhole, from which only the sinks can be seen – and those only in the home country. Such a narrow view does more harm than good to the long-term green transition.

Climate policy the central core is the reduction of fossil emissions. Finnish wood-based products offer plenty of alternatives to fossil-based products and energy. It is necessary to be able to reduce the use of fossil-based materials, and this requires the sustainable utilization of bio-based materials. However, wood can only be used for this purpose if it can be taken from the forest.

Sustainable Finnish climate policy cannot be based on the idea of ​​closing factories or substantially weakening a significant domestic value chain. Sustainable forestry and the wood processing based on it have not only a significant economic but also a social dimension. Finland is struggling with major economic challenges, and we need competitive domestic business operations to offer profitable green transition solutions to the global market.

“ Sinks are an uncertain element of climate policy.

Also the sink question itself should be examined from the perspective of a longer term and broader context, although it is also difficult from the perspective of EU commitments. Sinks are an uncertain element of climate policy, and the method of calculation also changes as information increases. The idea seems to have spread widely that if the use of wood is reduced in one’s own country, the raw material can be imported from elsewhere. In this most forested country in Europe, with the world’s top-class expertise in the forest-based value chain, how would a tree felled elsewhere be seen as a better alternative for the climate?

In the long term, active forest management – i.e. also active utilization of forests – supports climate policy and the adaptation of forest nature to climate change. In Finland, trees grow more than they are used. Continuous development must ensure a strengthening diversity in economic forests and a healthy age structure of forests throughout Finland that supports sink goals. The forest sector is committed to working towards this.

Forest owner makes the decisions about what is done or not done in his forest. Companies struggling in global competition make their decisions based on where they see the operating environment as competitive in order to make large investments in the green transition. In the forest-based value chain, Finland has great opportunities to succeed sustainably, also supporting climate goals. You can see it when you take your eyes off the keyhole and create it on a wider horizon.

Paula Lehtomäki

managing director

Metsäteollisuus ry

