Reader’s Opinion | A student loan slows down starting a family

Current a student aid system that emphasizes student loans can at worst delay young people starting a family for years. If both sides of a young couple have plenty of student loans but no permanent jobs, putting a child in an uncertain financial situation doesn’t seem attractive.

A large student loan also makes it difficult to purchase a first home. Often, the purchase of an apartment is ahead as the family grows. Can Finland afford to keep young adults in debt as the population ages?

A student’s livelihood based on a loan also slows down young people’s placement in postgraduate studies. Many young people finishing their secondary studies take a gap year or two living with their parents to save money for the duration of their studies.

When talking about the mental health of young people, it is also worth considering basic income. How many working people would find a situation where food has to be bought on credit stressful? When everyday life is about loan financing, it’s hard to plan your own future or dream about posterity.

The future of current students is marked by debt repayment instead of opportunities. The proposed tuition fees would only increase the loan burden of the young graduate. If the goal is to get young people to graduate quickly, it should also be financially possible. The same applies to the wish for an increase in the birth rate. Financial security creates hope and faith in the future.

Terhi Kurri

Neat

