Reader’s Opinion | A strong forest climate policy is a prerequisite for sustainable forestry

Reader’s opinion|The carbon sinks of Finnish forests have collapsed in about a decade.

Paula Lehtomäki wrote (HS Opinion 30.6.), that the special nature of Finland’s climate policy is the central role of sinks in the land use sector and emphasized the importance of Finnish wood products in the transition from fossil fuels.

The carbon sinks of Finnish forests have collapsed in about a decade. Record-breaking logging has been identified as unsustainable from the point of view of climate policy and nature. The products obtained from wood and the benefits of replacing fossil materials cannot justify the scrapping of forest drains.

First of all, natural carbon sinks that cool the climate are essential in the climate policy of all countries, because we have already heated the earth too much. Weaning off fossil fuels is necessary, but it is no longer enough to curb global warming.

Secondly, studies show that the climate benefits from Finnish wood products pale in comparison to the disadvantages brought about by increased logging. Our products are too short-lived and the vast majority of the wood’s dry matter ends up being burned. In this way, the carbon bound to the wood for decades is quickly released into the atmosphere.

The added value of wood products to the national economy could also be significantly improved with smaller fellings than at present. Without effective political control measures, this will hardly happen, as the change requires billions in new investments. Current policy directs the release of natural carbon reserves, which are necessary for the climate, into the atmosphere without a price tag.

In a recent case of the European Court of Human Rights, the Swiss court emphasizes the obligation of each country to do its part to stop the warming so that climate action can be successful. Finland’s fair share also includes the need to repair carbon sinks. Even the forest industry cannot avoid this obligation if it intends to bear social responsibility and do its part to stop the climate crisis.

Hanna Aho

climate expert, Finnish Nature Conservation Union

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.