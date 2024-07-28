Reader’s Opinion | A strong country brand increases Finland’s appeal

Reader’s opinion|By combining company and country brands, we are increasingly better able to reach the experts in the world that Finland needs.

of the Internations network according to the report (HS 19.7.) Finland’s esteem in the eyes of foreign experts has worrisomely weakened. Finland needs international experts to strengthen growth and competitiveness. The country brand and the recognition of Finland among experts are key to our attractiveness.

According to the Nation Brand Index country brand survey, Finland’s attractiveness to talent is increasing, but we are still significantly behind Sweden, for example. In the areas of attracting talent and investments, Finland was ranked 14th last year (ranked 16th in 2022) and Sweden ranked 4th (ranked 6th in 2022).

One to explain a factor in Sweden’s success is the strong profile of Swedish companies as representatives of their home country in the world. Sweden and Swedish companies are widely known among experts, Finnish companies are not. We have received this message from experts at large technology events in India and Brazil, for example.

Companies, the state and cities must cooperate more strongly in attracting talent, coordinated by Work in Finland. By combining company and country brands, we are increasingly better able to reach the experts in the world that Finland needs.

“ Finland comes from behind compared to Sweden.

Without a concrete view of Finland’s interesting career opportunities, a landscape message remains empty for a skilled person considering working abroad. I warmly invite companies to join in communicating Finland’s opportunities to experts.

At the same time, it must be remembered that the international experts who are already here are the most important channel for marketing Finland to newcomers. If international experts don’t feel welcome, they won’t recommend Finland in their networks either.

Although the responsibility for Finland’s receptivity lies with each of us – both legislators, employers and individual citizens – those in a decision-making position must show the direction for a receptive attitude climate.

in Finland Thanks to the Talent Boost program, strides have been made in changing structures to support the attraction of talent. Like the Labor Minister Arto Satonen (kok) stated in his writing (HS Opinion 21.7.)residence permit processes are no longer a bottleneck in international recruitment.

However, much remains to be done. I hope from both the current and future governments to make a determined long-term commitment to promoting the attraction and retention of experts, because there are no quick wins in this work.

Laura Lindeman

manager

Work in Finland

Business Finland

