Reader’s Opinion | A shorter school week and summer vacation could also bring balance to everyday life

August 2, 2022
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Reducing work and re-rhythming the school year could create more freedom for people in everyday life and arranging holidays.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper made a survey about how families have organized children’s long summer vacations. Survey results in the story about (HS 1.8.) it was stated that school children’s long summer vacations require careful planning, help from relatives and unpaid leave for parents. One proposed solution to the problem could be inexpensive or free activities for schoolchildren in the summer.

On the other hand, in recent years, there have also been reports of students becoming exhausted from schoolwork and teachers burning out. It would seem that both holidays and school are too much.

School week shortening could be a much-needed solution. If the curriculum is not changed, the measure would extend the school year, i.e. shorten the summer vacation, but still bring much-needed rest time to the school day.

A shorter, for example, four-day school week, and perhaps a month-long summer vacation for schoolchildren could also act as incentives to slow down the pace of working life.

I am not saying that the proposal to shorten the school week is ready as it is, or that it is the only change needed. Resourcing schools more abundantly than at present is key to building school peace and enabling activities that extend into the afternoons and summer and make everyday life easier for families.

Valtteri A. Aaltonen

dissertation researcher

chairman, board of Laajalahti and Kivimiene schools

Read more: Unpaid leave and mortgage repayments for the break – The children’s long summer vacation made Anna-Maria Keso’s family come up with a solution that cut down the parents’ time together

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

