Reader’s Opinion | A school can do a lot to make learning meaningful

Why the boys were left behind, HS was asked in the story (14.8.)

“There is no clear reason why gender differences are large in Finland compared internationally. If it had been invented, the matter would have already been resolved”, stated Professor Juhani Rautapuro.

It is a complex problem that has been discussed for years in numerous magazine articles and on the couches of A-studio. I myself was discussing the topic at A-studio on November 21, 2017. It makes me sad that people still seem to focus only on looking for reasons, even though it’s already time for action. On the other hand, what makes me angry is that the importance of family background as an explanation of learning results is repeatedly highlighted in the discussion of the topic.

Family background is the only thing the school cannot influence. Instead, the school can do a lot for meaningful learning. In everyday life, the complexity of the problem should, above all, mean that there are many ways to tackle boys’ poor success. Where are the studies related to teachers’ various pedagogical choices and pedagogical management or the news about them?

I have worked as a teacher in eight different schools and educational institutions. Pedagogical micromanagement has occurred in some of these, but I have not experienced pedagogical leadership in any of them.

There would have been a crying need for it especially when I began to strongly question my own ways of working as a teacher and when my own identity as a teacher was in pieces. Instead of receiving support for my efforts to tackle motivational problems and the resulting incompetence, I received freezing silence around me, both from colleagues and management.

Pedagogical leadership is talked about a lot these days, but the discussion still seems to be mostly just wondering about what pedagogical leadership is. I claim that the pedagogical management of any educational institution has not been successful until the critical pedagogical discussion in the work community is part of everyday life.

Teachers must have permission to get excited about developing their own work. The management’s task is to ensure that educational institutions form a community of experts that supports the professional development of teachers. This will not happen until the management scraps the idea that there is some “basic teaching formula”.

It should also be remembered that pedagogical leadership is a task in which the leader cannot succeed without the support of the work community.

Marika Toivola

teacher and doctoral researcher

Rauma

