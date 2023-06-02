Reader’s Opinion | A register of safety-trained persons must be established in Finland

The register would make it easier to utilize the contribution of volunteers in a crisis situation.

To Finland a register of security-trained persons is needed, which can be used to reach trained volunteers in emergency situations and exceptional circumstances. This is important in order to be prepared for different crisis situations, so that all the best experts can be reserved for military tasks as well as for other crisis-time tasks, ensuring that the same person is not reserved for several different tasks.

The role of women in national defense tasks has been significant throughout our independence. In the early days of independence, the systematic training of women for national defense support tasks made it possible for women to take responsibility for many unarmed national defense tasks during our war years 1939–1945. In this way, all those who completed military service could be harnessed into the service of the Defense Forces.

The Lotta Svärd organization was incorporated as part of the movement promotion system in 1927. As a result, during the war years, around 95,000 women worked in non-armed positions on lotta commands and more than 100,000 women on the home front.

In retrospect, we now understand how important the Lotta Svärd organization, among others, has been in preserving our independence. With the cancellation order of the Lotta organization, this unarmed work done by women for the benefit of our national defense was deprived of official status. Even today, we have a large number of non-reserve personnel who would have both the skills and the willingness to act for our safety in a crisis situation.

We hope that the government program being drawn up now takes into account the need to establish a register of security-trained persons. In this way, in the event of a possible crisis, we would be ready to use the contribution and expertise of voluntarily trained persons as part of our national defense.

Anne Nurminen

executive director, first lieutenant evp

Lotta Svärd Foundation

Pia Lindell

general secretary, captain res.

Women’s Emergency Association

