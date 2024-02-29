Reader's Opinion | A political strike is a basic right of workers

Limiting a political strike to 24 hours would weaken the employees' influence and reduce the accountability of political decision-making.

Political a strike is an industrial action that aims to influence political decision-making. Political strikes have been relevant recently, as the government has planned several labor market reforms, which the trade unions have opposed. The government, on the other hand, has proposed that the duration of political strikes be limited to 24 hours and that larger compensation fines be imposed for illegal strikes.

First, a political strike is a fundamental right of workers that should not be artificially restricted. A political strike is one way to express an opinion and participate in the social debate.

A political strike is also the last resort for employees to defend their own position and rights when negotiations do not produce results. Limiting a political strike to 24 hours would weaken the employees' influence and reduce the accountability of political decision-making.

Second, a political strike is a relative and situational action that cannot be generalized to a single metric. The duration of a political strike depends on the goal, object and scope of the strike. Sometimes a political strike can be short and effective, sometimes long and thorough. The duration of a political strike cannot be defined in advance, but must be agreed between the parties to the industrial action. Limiting the political strike to 24 hours would be unfair and unrealistic.

Third, a political strike is a democratic and peaceful act that should not be criminalized. A political strike is part of the labor market and the contract system, which is based on trust and cooperation between employees and employers.

A political strike is not an illegal or violent act, but a legitimate and civilized way of expressing an opinion. Limiting the political strike to 24 hours and increasing compensation fines would be provocative and would accelerate labor market conflicts.

A political strike is an important and valuable industrial action that should not be restricted and participation in which should not be punished. Labor market culture is also part of the social dialogue, which should not be silenced or disparaged.

Petri Toiviainen

master's degree in economics, writer, doctoral researcher, Lappeenranta

