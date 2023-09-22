Reader’s Opinion | A policy of deterrence cannot replace an active policy of stability

Finland and all the Nordic countries must actively support even small relaxation opportunities and a return to arms control and arms limitation agreements.

Security environment the changes have also brought to the fore a lot of the threat posed by the new situation, marked by nationalism and militarism that relies on armed equipment.

An example of this is the writing of Henri Vanhanen, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute (HS Vierakynä 16.9.), where he wants more both Finnish and NATO iron on the border, when the cooperative and rule-based international system has broken down. As a policy change, he wants to replace President Sauli Niinistö’s active stability policy with an active deterrence policy.

It, that the cooperative international system is being challenged does not justify abandoning it, but on the contrary the importance of correcting and strengthening it. The fact that the arms race is accelerating and there is a desire to get rid of previous arms limitation agreements should not mean that Finland, which has taken care of its own preparedness all along, even after the end of the Cold War, should participate in the competition. Now, if ever, as members of Finland and all the Nordic countries, including NATO, we must actively support even small opportunities for relaxation and a return to arms control and arms limitation agreements.

The world must let go of the security doctrine based on Mutually Assured Destruction to security based on Mutually Assured Survival.

“ Finland must actively support mitigation.

Old man wrote how “Finland’s focus must be on condemning countries waging war of aggression, pushing for sanctions and holding war criminals accountable”. This is right if it also means condemning the US’s illegal war of aggression in Iraq, sanctions against Israel’s illegal occupation policy and settlement building, and holding the Saudi Arabian autocracy responsible for the dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

This is not to minimize the need to react to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression and the use of power that fulfills the hallmarks of fascism, but to emphasize that even as a member of the military alliance, we must not turn a blind eye to human rights violations or war crimes, no matter who committed them.

The farthest and the most devastating consequence of the thinking represented by Vanhanen is the inability and unwillingness of the countries that have relied on it to participate in the fight against the existential threats of nuclear weapons, climate change and nature loss to all of humanity.

This can only be achieved with the widest possible multilateral cooperation. It requires a dialogue with the United States, Europe, the Global South, as well as countries like Russia and China, whose authoritarian rule we do not like and whose power politics we condemn.

Erkki Tuomioja

former foreign minister and long-time member of parliament (sd)

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.