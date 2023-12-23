Reader's Opinion | A person is rarely greedy, but a system is

Lutheranism and the exchange economy are experienced through individuals, but they created the framework for a new world order: market economy and capitalism.

Sixten Korkman wrote column of greed (HS 19.12.). It evoked a lot of thoughts, fittingly, under Christmas. Korkman sees greed as stemming from the individual's pursuit of self-interest and the competition between companies in the market. Individuals also experience envy. It is said to be of both evil and good qualities. The same generalization applies to greed.

At the level of individuals, greed is fought in two ways: by the willingness to pay taxes and by valuing hard work. Through that, opportunities arise for the compassion and solidarity that Korkman longs for. This seems self-evident, this is how we have been taught, at least for the older age groups. So has something changed when the traditional tax base is deteriorating and new sources of money are being sought with cats and dogs? The weakness of the tax base is partly influenced by the opportunities to work. It either doesn't exist regionally, or it can be done poorly in working life. It seems that both of these claims could be true.

Lutheranism and the exchange economy are experienced through individuals, but they created the framework for a new world order: market economy and capitalism. Of these, the latter is often misunderstood. It is a disease of the market economy, because the hallmarks of capitalism are monopolies and cartels. These are precisely the parts of the economic system that are difficult to oppose. In other words, in societies, in some of them, the pendulum of ideas is about to reach its extreme position.

Korkman asked for a new understanding – such as love of neighbor, but also actions at the community level to regulate capitalism and combat polarization. Understanding comes from thinking. The current society and its situation provide even less opportunities for that. The biggest change comes from the material becoming immaterial. It's good to think about it during the long Christmas holidays.

Arto Suninen

Master of Economics, Helsinki

