Reader’s Opinion | A peer’s recommendation inspires you to read

Could television offer a program where young people would recommend the books they read to each other?

Terhi Korpelan the article “How to get children and young people to read?” (HS Opinion 1.5.) inspired me to continue the ideation. The radio has a reading circle for adults, and colleges also offer literature and reading circles for adults. Why not for children and young people?

Peers have proven to be the best recommenders of books and increase reading. Could television offer a program where young people would recommend the books they read to each other? Creative reading programs could also be built: young people would come up with presentations based on the thoughts and images evoked by the text they read.

Internal mental images are created by imagining the readable text in your mind. Internal images are the basis of empathy: I learn to understand that the other person will be hurt if I hit.

Every week is a reading week – So the whole culture is reading to increase empathy and reduce violence. The big ones in front, the small ones behind.

Marja-Leena Lyyra-Kukkonen

Finnish language and literature didactics lecturer, retired

Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.