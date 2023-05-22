Reader’s Opinion | A name protection system could be a good branding tool

Name protection as a system is quite unknown to Finns.

Laura Kolbe wondered (HS Opinion 5.5.)why is it so difficult to develop brand-based consumer business in Finland.

I am researching the reputation factors of food, and one of the materials in my dissertation research are the products and their descriptions that belong to the so-called name protection system that verifies the geographical origin. Name protection as a system is quite unknown to Finns. The consumer products included in the system, such as Champagne and Prosciutto di Parma, are even better known premium products. While reading the product descriptions, I have noted that Finnish products have the potential to enter the system more widely than at present. As an EU member state, Finland has been able to apply for products in the system since 1995.

The name protection system can be a good addition to the selection of tools and the branding tool that Kolbe needs. We need growth-competitive products in Finland, the profitability of which is not based solely on cutting costs, but on intangible added value factors. Finnish vodka, berry liqueur and 11 other products from Finland have therefore been branded in the same cross-border quality system family as Cognac and Prosciutto di Parma. In my opinion, Finnish operators should use this reputational connection and branding tool with consumer brands strategically.

One of the main ideas of the name protection system is that a “country” cannot be an export product, but a product connected to the region through its name can be. The entire region with its various industries can benefit from a positive spillover effect. The South Korean model that Kolbe brought to the fore is being concretized in my household too, because even if I don’t listen to k-pop, there is Korean gochujang chili paste in the fridge.

Marjo Särkkä

special designer

Ruralia Institute of the University of Helsinki

