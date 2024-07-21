Reader’s Opinion | A low-fiber and meaty diet will lead Finns to an early grave

Reader’s opinion|A high price is paid for positive communication for cancer-risk organisms.

Annually about 4,000 Finns get colon and rectal cancer. One in three of them will die of their disease within five years, one in five of those diagnosed with colon cancer already within a year.

The World Health Organization WHO has classified meat products and alcohol as definitely carcinogenic to humans (carcinogenicity category IA), without being able to set a safe lower limit for either. Tobacco belonging to the same IA category began to be produced in Finland in the 18th century. After all, it is no longer advertised by appealing to culture. HS Viikko (28/2024) offered one opening for sausages and two for alcohol tasting.

Cardiac sign criteria do not take into account the cancer risk of the products. For each daily 50-gram portion of processed meat, the risk of colon and rectal cancer increases by 18 percent.

On the other hand, the American Association for Cancer Research (AICR) reports that every 10 grams of fiber per day is associated with a seven percent lower risk of colon and rectal cancer. Unlike whole plant foods, animal products do not contain fibers that are important for intestinal health and the production of satiety hormones. An abundance of animal protein in the diet is associated with, among other things, body fat, arterial diseases and type 2 diabetes.

Low fiber and our meaty food culture takes ten busloads of Finns to their grave prematurely every year. A high price is paid for positive communication for cancer-risk organisms.

Soili Kasanen

lifestyle doctor

Hyrynsalmi

