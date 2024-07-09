Reader’s Opinion | A lot is being done to develop nurses’ language skills

Reader’s opinion|In Attendo homes, language skills are continuously and actively assessed, and our supervisors are guided in this.

International A discussion about the sufficient knowledge of the Finnish language of social security personnel has started due to the problems observed in Attendo Herajärvi (HS 6.7.). I’m really sorry for the inconveniences and we will fix them as soon as possible.

Social security professionals who come through our personnel service company Silkkitie study Finnish for at least six months and pass the A2.1 level language test of the European reference framework before coming to Finland. But learning about that at workplaces is of course just beginning. It is good to note that even though a significant part of these people have some kind of education in the field of health and social care, they are going to study a nursing degree with a learning contract in Finnish.

In Attendo homes, language skills are continuously and actively assessed, and our supervisors are guided in this. In addition to assessing language skills, professional skills are also assessed. This is done with new arrivals at least every two weeks, if necessary more often. Every newcomer has an instructor to help with everyday life.

We offer various tools for those who have challenges in language learning. We have hundreds of licenses for the WordDive app, which is a proven effective way to learn a language on the go. In the fall, we will implement the language support model.

If a supervisor is concerned about language skills, he can order a time-limited language test for the employee. If the result of the language test is weak, the employee will be referred to the ten-week Finnish language training course.

Even if the result of the language test is within the accepted limits, you can be referred to language training if there is concern that you will not be able to cope with Finnish in everyday life.

In addition to centralized operating models, many Attendo homes have developed their own operating models, such as language cafes, Suomi rooms and picture cards that support working. The role of managers of Attendo homes is very important, as they are key in creating multicultural work communities. Not to mention how significant the support received from colleagues is.

The international workforce is an asset for us that we want to nurture and develop. We are aware that learning a language is individual and requires time and motivation. You also have to dare to address poor language skills. We believe that in this way we can secure high-quality and humane services for our customers, where language is not a barrier but a bridge.

Virpi Holmqvist

CEO, Attendo oy

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.