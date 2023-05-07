Reader’s Opinion | A language law should also be enacted in Finland

A language law should be enacted in Finland, following the example of France and Quebec, so that the Finnish language is preserved for the next generations.

Professor Kari Tammi called for English language skills from the students (HS Opinion 7.5.). The language of science is English, but the use of English loanwords is increasing alarmingly throughout society.

Last summer, linguist Janne Saarikivi predicted that the Finnish language would disappear completely, except for remote areas (Usually 12.8.). Most of the names of Finnish companies are English word variants. The colloquial language used by young people is full of English loanwords. The English language is commonplace in advertising, and the stores’ new brands are in English.

In Canada, a language law was enacted in French-speaking Quebec already in the 1970s. Quebec’s language laws restricted the use of English loanwords. In Quebec, the police closely monitor that, for example, the French font size on restaurant menus is larger than the English font size.

A similar language law was enacted in France in 1994. The French language law prohibits “the sale of services and goods in a single language unless it is French”. For example, an advertisement for toothpaste in English alone is illegal. The advertising slogan becomes legal when the ad has a larger text also in French. The French are proud of their mother tongue, and the French do not use English loanwords at all in everyday speech.

Language is the most important part of national cultural heritage. In 1845, the future professor of Finnish language and literature, Herman Kellgren, wrote the phrase “A nation without its own language cannot be a nation”. In my opinion, Finland should also enact a language law following the example of France and Quebec, so that the Finnish language is preserved for the next generations.

Kimmo Hantunen

Master of Business Administration

Helsinki

