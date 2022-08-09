Reader’s Opinion | A killed bear cannot learn anything

There is no unequivocal scientific evidence that hunting bears increases their sensitivity to humans.

Bear is a species strictly protected by the EU habitat directive and national legislation. Still, hundreds of bears are hunted in Finland every year. Bear hunting is mainly justified by the effort to reduce damage to livestock and increase bears’ compassion for humans.

Conflicts between humans and bears are manifold, but mainly related to the bear’s natural way of looking for food. According to studies, population management hunting has little or no effect, or even the opposite effect on the damage caused by bears to domestic animals and beehives.

Preventing damage and adapting human activities to be suitable for coexistence have proven to be effective ways to avoid encounters and conflicts with bears. There is no unequivocal scientific evidence that hunting bears increases their sensitivity to humans. This is not surprising because a dead bear cannot learn to avoid people or teach it to other bears.

A killed bear cannot learn anything. There are therefore no logical grounds for hunting them, but the reasons given seem like excuses to enable recreational bear hunting.

Francisco Sánchez Molina

large-predator manager, Nature-Liitto ry

