Friday, July 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | A high-quality building lasts from generation to generation

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | A high-quality building lasts from generation to generation
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The beauty of the environment creates priceless emotional value for the city.

Kimmo Mustonen asked in his opinion piece (HS 16.7.), has Finland forgotten what beautiful construction offers.

Creating a beautiful environment requires raising the level of education and questioning thinking based on profit maximization. In addition to technical features, I would like resources to be invested in teaching aesthetics, i.e. proportions, materials, shapes and color shades.

A high-quality building will last from generation to generation if the building is properly maintained. Maintenance is often technically less risky than replacing building parts or demolition, which is heavy on emissions and culture.

The beauty of the environment creates priceless emotional value for the city and its parts. Vitality can be seen, among other things, in satisfied residents and visitors.

Noora Kassinen

architect, Helsinki

#Readers #Opinion #highquality #building #lasts #generation #generation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Appointed a black man.” Biden predicted the end of his political career amid the forgotten name of his defense secretary

"Appointed a black man." Biden predicted the end of his political career amid the forgotten name of his defense secretary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]