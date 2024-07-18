Reader’s Opinion | A high-quality building lasts from generation to generation

Reader’s opinion|The beauty of the environment creates priceless emotional value for the city.

Kimmo Mustonen asked in his opinion piece (HS 16.7.), has Finland forgotten what beautiful construction offers.

Creating a beautiful environment requires raising the level of education and questioning thinking based on profit maximization. In addition to technical features, I would like resources to be invested in teaching aesthetics, i.e. proportions, materials, shapes and color shades.

A high-quality building will last from generation to generation if the building is properly maintained. Maintenance is often technically less risky than replacing building parts or demolition, which is heavy on emissions and culture.

The beauty of the environment creates priceless emotional value for the city and its parts. Vitality can be seen, among other things, in satisfied residents and visitors.

Noora Kassinen

architect, Helsinki