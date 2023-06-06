Reader’s Opinion | A green environment can protect against atopic dermatitis

We encourage parents of small children to take their children to the nearby nature.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reports on a study according to which a green environment can predispose to atopic dermatitis (HS 23.5.). It compared the land use categories around the birth home and the prevalence of atopic dermatitis. An important research topic highlights the possible influence of the environment in the background of many diseases.

What was interesting in the study was that the probability of children from the most forested and agriculturally dominated areas to get atopy did not differ from the probability of children from the least green areas to get atopy. The reported differences in morbidity were observed in the morbidity of children in the least green and average green areas. Such a lack of dose response suggests that land cover was not the cause of the observed differences.

The study did not take into account contact with nature, but focused on the place of residence and the land cover categories of the source material. In order to understand how contact with nature affects the prevalence of atopy, we need to modify the living environment and study the effect of the change. Our research group has investigated whether modifying the living environment changes morbidity, gene expression and immune response. We have found that the regulation of the defense system of kindergarten children can change in less than a month, when diverse vegetation is brought to the yard or when natural microbes are added to the sandboxes. In the past, similar changes have been associated with a small risk of atopy.

In several studies, contact with nature has been linked to a small risk of atopy, type 1 diabetes and depression. That’s why we encourage parents of small children to take their children to the nearby nature and otherwise offer snacks for a lifestyle close to nature already in early childhood.

Aki Sinkkonen

Director of the BIWE research project

specialist researcher, Natural Resources Center

Olli Laitinen

university researcher, University of Tampere

Marja Roslund

research doctor, Natural Resources Center

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.