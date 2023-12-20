Reader's Opinion | A functioning democracy supports crisis resilience

The best way to prepare for crises is to hold on to democracy.

Finland is a good country to live in by many standards. However, climate change, wars and the turbulence of world politics are putting our society to the acid test. The President of the Supreme Administrative Court, Kari Kuusiniemi, recently hoped (HS 6.4.2021) safeguarding the independence of the judiciary even in more unstable conditions. The crisis resilience of our society should be systematically examined not only from the point of view of the rule of law, but also from the point of view of the functioning of democracy as a whole.

The best way to prepare for crises is to stick to democracy and the rule of law, take care of the weaker and nurture trust. There is enough work for every day, and you will never be completely finished.

Prank Linjama

master's degree in engineering, Joensuu

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.