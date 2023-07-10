Reader’s Opinion | A frisbee golf course is not suitable for Paloheina

Placing a track on the slopes of Paloheinä is a completely unsustainable project in terms of safety.

Last In the past few weeks, Helsingin Sanomat has had numerous disappointed statements about how the decision-makers in the capital region are cutting green areas. How many residents know that the last undeveloped slopes of Paloheinä Mäki, which have been preserved as beautiful natural areas of flowers and trees, will be built under the conditions of one sport? A full-scale frisbee golf course is planned for the slopes.

In the verbal description of the planning paper related to the decision, it is understood that the landscaping does not really affect the landscape of the hill, except for the removal of one trunk tree. This expression is misleading. The implementation of the track according to the plan map will significantly occupy the field due to the space required by the throwing lines in the areas of meadow plants and small trees.

The project was once proposed in Omastadi ideation. However, of the 600 respondents to the Kerrokantasi survey, 60 percent were against placing the track on Paloheinä hill and 20 percent supported it.

Numerous dangerous situations have occurred on already existing frisbee golf courses in different parts of Finland. In order to avoid overlapping of the operational areas of Paloheinä track and avoid dangerous situations, the baskets on the track will be removed during the winter to secure the charging routes. The charging routes run in the same places where many walkers, runners, cyclists and hikers move during other seasons. How is their safety ensured?

Placing the track at this location is a completely unsustainable project from a safety point of view. The saddest thing is that the slope meadow that offers animals and people peace and quiet will be lost once and for all.

Jukka Seutu

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.