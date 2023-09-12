Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | A foreigner can learn the Finnish language

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2023
in World Europe
Reader's Opinion | A foreigner can learn the Finnish language

The fact that Finns force English on immigrants hinders the learning of the Finnish language.

Discussion there is a misconception about those born elsewhere and about the English and Finnish languages: someone who came to Finland from abroad cannot learn Finnish, but a Finn must speak English with him. Esa Mäkinen’s column (HS 8.9.) was an example of this faulty thinking.

Nursing homes and restaurants will continue to have enough employees who can speak Finnish, if those born here would finally swallow a simple fact: a foreigner can and wants to learn Finnish. The obstacle is that Finns force English on immigrants. Finnish is not an impossible language to learn, as long as you can speak it.

Finland is our home. The English language divides us into “us” and “them”, but Finnish unites us.

Ian Mac Eochagáin

entrepreneur, Lohja

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

