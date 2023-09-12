Reader’s Opinion | A foreigner can learn the Finnish language

The fact that Finns force English on immigrants hinders the learning of the Finnish language.

Discussion there is a misconception about those born elsewhere and about the English and Finnish languages: someone who came to Finland from abroad cannot learn Finnish, but a Finn must speak English with him. Esa Mäkinen’s column (HS 8.9.) was an example of this faulty thinking.

Nursing homes and restaurants will continue to have enough employees who can speak Finnish, if those born here would finally swallow a simple fact: a foreigner can and wants to learn Finnish. The obstacle is that Finns force English on immigrants. Finnish is not an impossible language to learn, as long as you can speak it.

Finland is our home. The English language divides us into “us” and “them”, but Finnish unites us.

Ian Mac Eochagáin

entrepreneur, Lohja

