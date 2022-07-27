Reader’s Opinion | A fairer world requires lowering Europe’s standard of living

In order for us to hope for a fairer world, Finns must paradoxically become less efficient.

Bajaj is a three-wheel moped that can accommodate two passengers in addition to the driver. Mtwara is a small town in the southeast of Tanzania where I had the pleasure of meeting many bajaji drivers while working there. These drivers could be equated with Finnish taxi entrepreneurs. However, compared to the conditions in Finland, Mtwara’s bajaji drivers are troubled by the lack of perspective of their living conditions. There is hardly any income, and often without an official birth certificate, obtaining a loan to expand operations is impossible. Thinking about their situation makes me feel hopeless, especially since this micro-phenomenon is a reality throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Global injustice is true in the sense that I can understand the truth. In Europe, the production chains of services and products, a large part of which need their raw materials from Africa, prove that we use African countries to our advantage. That’s why it’s confusing that when I bring up the issue in Finland, people feel that I’m blaming them, even though I’m just telling them how things are.

of Africa an increase in the standard of living is often proposed as a solution to the problems plaguing the continent. However, this is the other side of the coin. On the flip side, it is still expected that the European standard of living will also continue to rise. Without taking a position on how the standard of living can rise all over the globe at the same time, such an all-round improvement in the standard of living perpetuates inequality between continents. Therefore, it is difficult to recommend only sustainable investment in Africa.

Due to the proportions of the injustice, it is necessary to lower the standard of living in Europe closer to the standard of living in Africa. This could be achieved by adopting some of the cultural practices of sub-Saharan Africa, which are often considered ineffective here in Finland.

In today’s society, a successful individual requires the contribution of dozens if not hundreds of people who work in the basic production of raw materials, who remain nameless, for the benefit of the individual. An efficient, successful individual is then also an unfair actor.

In order for us to hope for a fairer world, Finns must paradoxically become less efficient. In this case, we can hope for a more natural and down-to-earth life for ourselves, without constantly overworked working days. How does all this help the bajaji driver from Mtwara? I must have misunderstood everything: maybe he will help us.

Tommi Kauppinen

Visiting researcher, University of Helsinki

head teacher, Kajaani University of Applied Sciences

