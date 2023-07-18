Reader’s Opinion | A culture of pandering has developed around the institution of the presidency

The new president must prevent a return to the power culture of Kekkonen’s time.

New the government has just started its work, and the new president will be voted on next January. According to our constitution, our country is run by a government that gets its power from the parliament. However, the real power of the president in the leadership of Finland is considerably greater than the legal powers.

Our NATO membership is unequivocally a good thing in terms of our security, our international status and our financial well-being. However, the already overemphasized position of the president is becoming more and more dominant due to the NATO mandate for foreign and security policy. Why would this be a problem? After all, the vast majority of Finns value a strong presidency.

Presidential institution a culture of pandering has developed around it, which, like self-censorship, rejects from the debate the directions known or assumed to be repugnant to the president. Based on long experience, I can say that people assume that success in society is tied to pleasing the president. This applies to appointments, including officer promotions, badges, titles, and the annual star shine of the campfire circle: invitations to the Castle’s celebrations.

That’s why the most central campfire circle of our society easily follows the unwritten laws that require following the president’s opinion. There are exceptions, but few. The power of the president, combined with a culture of pandering, is poison for open democratic discussion, especially about security policy.

Over here I came across the flirting culture after I moved to Finland in 1983. As the son of a diplomat, I had spent my childhood and early youth abroad before that. I noticed that there was not much discussion about foreign policy in Finland. For example, it was inappropriate to talk positively about joining the European Community at the time. Mauno Koivisto was the president.

I understood that the method of operation came from the era of Finnification led by Kekkonen, when you had to sympathize with the Soviet Union. The Finns had been impressed that this was necessary. The mantra was also that only the president is capable of handling relations with the Soviet Union.

The position of the president in Finland is a remnant of the same Finnishness. Finnishness – a real or cynical blindness to the Soviet Union’s power aspirations in Finland – of course already with the EU membership loosened in relation to Russia, but the president-oriented culture of one truth remained.

This tradition has flourished even after Koivisto, with or without the will of the presidents. Even President Sauli Niinistö’s caution was reflected through the culture of pandering as a general skepticism towards NATO, not to mention President Tarja Halones. This continued until the Finns in the real world woke up and took the reins of NATO themselves.

With a different discussion culture, Finns could have turned to NATO’s position even before Russia’s brutal war. Support for NATO had been created over the years by several surveys of officers who had completed cadet school, myself included. The support has been more than 60 percent.

“ A new president can salute our culture.

If Niinistö had used his authority to bring the views of officers and security policy professionals into the discussion, the nation would have been more favorable to NATO. At the same time, the people’s support was Niinistö’s own condition for the NATO application. Our culture of pandering made the president the brakeman of our NATO membership, whether he wanted it or not.

President is beyond control in Finnish political culture. For many, this is a good thing. But what if Kiev had fallen? We would perhaps live in an even sicker Finnishness.

If the realities were not against it, the solution could even be a transfer of security political power to the prime minister. Now the main responsibility rests with the new president. The new president could salute our culture, for example, by delegating his power of appointment. It is in no one’s interest that the discussion lacks pluralism. Peesaus brings worse solutions.

Hopefully, our presidential candidates will soon be asked these things. The NATO power of the new president must not take Finland back to the harsh power culture of Kekkonen’s time.

Markus Alholm

managing director, major evp

Helsinki

