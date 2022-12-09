Reader’s Opinion | A child needs love to grow well

A young child’s attachment to his parent can become thin due to long caregiving days.

On the opinion page good comments have already been written in favor of home care support. I also want to highlight my perspective as a master’s in early childhood education.

The daycare center is recommended without reservation as “the best for all children”. It’s just not that simple. For example, there is research evidence that a young child’s attachment to his parent can weaken due to long caregiving days. Stress hormone levels also rise too high in groups of small children. Language development is also not supported by noise and haste. All of these have far-reaching and long-lasting harmful effects on the child’s psychological well-being.

A child needs love, peace, predictability, sleep without waking up, joy and friends to grow well, but not too many of them either. In human relationships, quality cannot be replaced by quantity. The mentioned conditions for well-being are very well received by the child in the care of mentally healthy parents at home.

When I was a stay-at-home mom, we found encouragement and friends in, for example, the family club and the parish’s daycare clubs. Daycare is also a nice place in places and in appropriate amounts. Of course, the quality differences are large, even between the groups.

Maria Visuri

master’s degree in education, early childhood education teacher, Raahe

