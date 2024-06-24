Reader’s Opinion | A child is no longer allowed to be a child

Reader’s opinion|The problems in the school system do not end at elementary school.

Why do the children have a bad time? The question has been asked numerous times, fearing the increased mental health problems and violent behavior of children and young people. At the same time, thousands of children have to put on the shoes of an adult both at school and in their free time.

The claims that social media is harmful to children are true. The developing brain of a child or early adolescent does not know how to critically examine information, which leads to strong bubbling and states of anxiety and fear. At night, young people are on duty next to online friends struggling with suicidal thoughts, during the day, children receive scary messages on their phones. The responsibility for own use of social media is transferred to the child when the parent does not limit the screen time and does not monitor compliance with the age limits of the applications. A responsibility that is too big for many adults to bear.

Social the media emphasizes individualism and pressures the individual to be particularly unique. If you are not something strongly deviant, you are nothing. Under these influences, an early teenager searching for self-esteem begins to look for ways to stand out from the crowd. And what is a more effective way to stand out than a dangerous status? In schools where bullies cannot be disciplined, you have to be able to protect yourself in some way.

The teacher’s authority has decreased considerably. This is harmful for children, for whom clear and purposeful instructions and common rules bring security. In the current system, lively students do not get the necessary skills for further studies, and conscientious students get exhausted under the burden of increased individual responsibility and self-direction. In the worst situations, teachers transfer the responsibility for the disruptive schoolwork in the form of pair work to performance-oriented students, who end up doing everything for the other.

Ills in the school system, they by no means end up in elementary school. Even middle school students need to know which profession they want. Schoolchildren are told that if you don’t know where you want to go, you should go to high school. However, already in the first period, the subjects to be written start to be planned based on which college you are going to study at. For those who go to a vocational school, the choice is even faster, and many are already studying for a second or third degree, because the first choice was wrong.

Dear adult, let’s finish with a little thought game: How would it feel to go to work in a field you’d never studied, and succeed perfectly in everything on the first day without guidance? How would it feel to know that if you don’t succeed, the foundation of your entire future will crumble? After that, put yourself in the child’s shoes. I think you already understand why the child is sick.

Venla Österberg

student, chairman of the Kainuu welfare district’s youth council

