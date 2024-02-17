Reader's Opinion | A child changes life

The connection with the child is built through nurturing and time spent together.

Tim Sparv wrote a column about the changes brought about by parenthood, which he, from the title of the article (“It's hard to understand people who say that having children changes everything” HS 10.2.) despite this, he recognized many people in his life.

The birth of a child in the family is a big change. The change is revolutionary, especially for the birthing parent already thanks to the hormone cocktail. A person does not experience something like that again, except possibly during a new pregnancy and childbirth and after childbirth. However, taking care of the physical and emotional well-being of a newborn is a job that several people, mostly both immediate parents, have the opportunity to commit to.

A problem in many new families, how little is said before the baby's birth about the comprehensiveness of care required by the child. It is often easier for a parent to give birth to mentally prepare for the coming change, and for example, to receive Kela's subsidies, a parent who has just given birth must visit a counseling center during pregnancy. This does not mean that adjusting to the care of the baby and the final, big life change is always easy and natural for the birthing parent.

“ When you spend time together, you develop a strong relationship with your child.

The connection with the child is built through nurturing and time spent together. As Sparv wrote, this requires prioritization and commitment, in short, a life change. Could our society and counseling system better prepare both parents for this life change? You can find guides, courses, podcasts and associations aimed at mothers in different areas of parenting, as well as in connection with combining working life and parenting, but the situation is different for fathers. Between September 2022 and August 2023, fathers spent 14 percent of parental allowances, and fathers' part-time work is considerably less common than mothers' part-time work.

Divided parenthood means a life change for all parents of a child. The fact that parents accept that life change and understand and support each other in the middle of it increases well-being in the family and in the relationship. When you spend time together, you develop a strong relationship with your child. That's the best reward.

Annette Hänninen

subject teacher, mother, Vantaa

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.