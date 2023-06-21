Reader’s Opinion | A breast prosthesis is an aid to rehabilitation, and it should be obtained free of charge

The welfare regions must create practices for the procurement of breast prostheses that ensure the equality of patients.

Breast prosthesis is an important rehabilitation aid after breast cancer surgery. It replaces the shape and weight of the lost breast and helps prevent neck and back pain. The prosthesis has an important effect on the patient’s body image and well-being.

About 5,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. There are 80,000 women who have ever had breast cancer in Finland. Many of them have had breast prostheses for years and decades.

Since it is an aid for medical rehabilitation, the patient must receive it free of charge. It is important that the patient gets a prosthesis that suits him. Currently, patients are in an unequal position in terms of what kind of prostheses are available, how often they are renewed and whether the prostheses incur costs – for example, does the payment commitment or service voucher cover the entire value of the prostheses?

One problem is that the prosthetic vest is often not part of the prosthetic ensemble. However, it is impossible to use the prosthesis without a vest. If the prosthetic vest remains to be paid for by the patient himself, the free aid actually becomes a paid one, which increases the inequality between patients.

The welfare regions must create practices for the procurement of breast prostheses that ensure the equality of patients. The patient cannot be forced to pay, and he must get the prosthesis that best suits him, which can be renewed if necessary. If the welfare area acquires prostheses from service providers, it is important that they have all the prostheses models available in Finland in their selection.

More and more Finnish women get breast cancer during their lifetime. In addition to high-quality treatments, it is important to ensure that these women receive support for rehabilitation and promotion of quality of life. A good, individually fitting breast prosthesis is an essential element in this support.

Anu Niemi

executive director

Breast cancer association – Europa Donna ry

Marika Skyttä

director of the health department

Cancer organizations

