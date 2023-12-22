Reader's Opinion | A bad dissertation is no one's advantage

The lack of supervisors has led to interruptions, a drop in the level of dissertations and all kinds of cheating.

Film director The rejection of Lauri Törhönen's dissertation after the inspection has sparked a debate about the quality of dissertations. Dissertations in art are different from dissertations in science, but both take years and there are certainly good and bad in both. The final result depends on the doctoral student, i.e. the doctoral researcher, and the supervision. For good dissertations, the supervisor gets credit, but for bad and rejected ones, only the author of the dissertation gets reprimands.

Dissertation researchers are an important source of funding for universities, because they collect a large pot of money from society from students and completed dissertations. That is why the annual intake of doctoral students in Finland has been increased. If there have been no applicants from home for some fields, they have been recruited from elsewhere – mainly from Russia, China and other Asian countries.

Although admissions have increased year by year, the number of qualified instructors has remained the same or even decreased. The lack of supervisors has led to interruptions, a drop in the level of dissertations and all kinds of cheating. You can get several dissertations from the same research material just by changing the emphasis, the order of the authors' names and the title.

In order to remedy the situation, the state funding of universities should be changed so that the most important factor in the era of the current instructor shortage would not be the quantity of degrees but the quality, as well as changing positions and directing funding from less important fields to future important fields and to those areas where there is a shortage of experts. In the end, low-quality dissertations and training quota doctors are not in anyone's interest.

Juha Karvonen

doctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

