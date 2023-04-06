Reader’s Opinion | 4H associations employ people under the age of 18

Pseudonym A 16-year-old youth (HS Opinion 4.4.) told about the difficulty of getting summer jobs in companies, as they require previous experience and usually 18 years of age.

In the 4H organization, we have recognized the same problem, and that is why we have focused especially on supporting the employment of young people under the age of 18 and providing the first summer work experiences. We employed 6,200 young people last year, of which 4,900 were aged 13–17. In our Ysit to work activity aimed at elementary school leavers, a young person can get a job in a local 4H association – of which there are 194 across Finland – or work elsewhere through the association. With support, a young person can also set up their own 4H company and thereby employ themselves.

In 2022, there were already more than 2,000 4H companies founded by young people. In 4H, young people receive training in the rules of the game of working life and how to start their own 4H company. It is socially important that special attention is paid to the employment of people under the age of 18. The first work experience is often the most important work experience that stays in the mind for the rest of your life.

Tomi Alakoski

CEO, Finnish 4H Association

