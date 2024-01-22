It happened two weekends in a row: on Sunday the Vitesse-Feyenoord match had to be stopped and last weekend the RKC Waalwijk-Heracles match was stopped because supporters disrupted the matches. How do we eradicate these types of disturbances? How will we ever get order in the football stadium? We asked our readers that in the daily column De Kwestie.
#Readers #football #disorder #39Spare #police #copy #British #approach39
