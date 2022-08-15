Readers of the British newspaper The Guardian were outraged by the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about his readiness to strike at the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces who are guarding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. They left their comments on the publication’s Twitter.

A day earlier, in his address, Zelensky accused the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly “shelling” the station and “nuclear blackmail”, and also called the Russian military a “special target” of Ukrainian forces, threatening to strike at them.

In response to this statement, readers of the newspaper doubted that Russia shelled the station, which is already under its control, and blamed the Kyiv regime for the shelling.

“At least Zelensky has stopped lying that Russia is shelling itself. It was absolutely pointless. Exactly the same as other lies of the Ukrainian authorities, ”said one of the commentators.

“So, Ukraine admitted that it considered and will consider the Zaporizhzhya NPP as a goal,” another reader noted.

“Zelensky doesn’t care, he knows his days are numbered, so he can pollute Ukraine with radiation and leave for one of his luxurious homes in the US, UK or Israel,” wrote another user.

The Zaporozhye NPP, one of the largest nuclear power plants in Europe, has been under the protection of the Russian military since March. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that this is justified from the point of view of preventing leaks of radioactive materials.

Since the beginning of August, Ukrainian troops have intensified shelling of nuclear power plants. So, on August 15, it was reported that in a few hours the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered about 25 strikes on Energodar and the nuclear power plant area from American M-777 howitzers. The shelling was recorded on August 13 – then the territory of the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant (TPP) also fell under attack. Prior to this, on August 11, on the day of the meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Ukrainian troops fired twice at the plant and the territory adjacent to it.

In addition, as Ilya Kiva, a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, said this Monday, the Kyiv authorities are planning to conduct a special operation to blow up the power plant. According to him, intelligence groups of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which have previously committed similar terrorist attacks in Transnistria, have been trained for this.

In early August, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned that the situation around the ZNPP was becoming more dangerous with each new shelling by Ukrainian militants. The diplomat stressed that the actions of Kyiv endanger the population of all of Europe.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.