Clodett’s magnetism among young readers was evident at the Murcia Book Fair, where she stood out as the princess of signatures on Paseo Alfonso Clodett, protagonist of ‘The World of Clodett’ and ‘The Life of Clodett’, produces hallucinations among hundreds of thousands of readers, and this Saturday in Murcia he dedicated a lot of time to letting himself be embraced and loved by many of his followers on social networks. Clodett’s queue was the most striking on a day in which in all the booths at the Murcia Fair there was excitement and expectation in equal parts. Lots of walking and movement on the second day of this book festival with an extensive program of activities, presentations and signings until October 15.

The journalist and writer Nieves Herrero, a guest in the presentation pavilion next to the Las Anas church, spoke with the Cartagena lawyer and writer Fernando Da Casa about the literary adventure she undertook at the end of 2019, when Carmen Thyssen called her by phone and He asked him to write a book about his life. «My only condition was to narrate things as they had been, with their lights and shadows. Little by little I was introduced to her world and, for three years, I had meetings and long conversations with her in her house in La Moraleja,” said Herrero, “happy to return to Murcia and meet again with so many friends.” Finally the Baroness, with a life full of coincidences, dreams come true and passionate relationships, did not authorize this work, ‘The Baroness. A life like a novel, published by Ediciones B. “Tita wanted to remember, but I think that lawyers have had and have too much of a preferential place in her life.” Da Casa said that he could not find the reason why Tita Cervera declined to authorize this work, to which Nieves Herrero said that Tita is not angry with her. “The lawyer called me to have lunch with her and I told him that I had arrived late because the novel was already ready.” It is not a work with molar secrets, he said. «She has to tell them that. When the girls are 18 years old, surely this work will have to have an annex.

Among the novelties, for example, the Economic Culture Fund and the University of Alcalá offer Murcian readers ‘Florecemos en un abismo’, by Rafael Cadenas, Cervantes Prize 2022, an anthology of his work selected by the unique Venezuelan poet, and ‘Hispanophilia: The times of Spanish hegemony I and II’, by the historian of the University of Murcia José Javier Ruiz, “an analysis of what political hegemony is, how it is built and how it fails, thus going beyond the limits of a history that, anchored in recurring debates, does not take into account all those actors, their dreams, hopes, illusions and frustrations. The Murcian publishers have also thrown all their energy into the Fair, the expected moment for the launches of long-awaited works such as the latest collection of poems by the poet and bookseller José Daniel Espejo, ‘Perro ghost’ (Candaya), available at the new booth the Libros Traperos bookstore. Children’s and youth literature continues to have a very important pull and it is clear that a good percentage of sales, as confirmed by the promoters of the Fair directed by Jesús Boluda del Toro, are those aimed at the youngest audience.

Lesboterrorism



The Almeria author Noguera López, in her first book, ‘Diary of a Quarantine Lesboterrorist in London’ (LES), proposes “intensity with humor.” In her debut, a diary “written on a roll of toilet paper, because the pandemic sucks,” she anticipates, knowing what had happened with the confinement decrees in Italy and Spain, what will happen in London, where she is installed studying a master’s degree in film scripting. «It is a rollercoaster of emotions of what is happening in the most underground neighborhood of London, which is also home to the Orthodox Jews, Clapton. I wanted to reflect this very different coexistence of cultures and religions. Also, there is a long-distance story with a girl from South Korea. A trashy acid love, according to the Murcian editor Bárbara Guirao, specialized in literature for women in the LGBT+ community, who was encouraged to read the work, seduced from the beginning by the title. “Lesboterrorism is a movement that seeks to lesbianize the world with plaid shirts and Dr. Martens.” It is number 43 of the Murcian publishing house LES, which at the end of October will release ‘Carmila’ by Sheridan Le Fanu translated by Gloria Fortún in an annotated edition.

Manuel Moyano, author twice awarded with the Murcian Book of the Year (in 2009 for ‘The Wolberg Experiment’, and in 2022 for ‘The Interior Border’), has as a novelty this year ‘Yegorov’s Empire’ in the Compactos de Anagrama collection , an edition of which was a finalist for the 2014 Herralde Novel Prize. “I did not expect to be Murcia Book of the Year 2022,” he admits, “I was not aware that they were deliberating, when they called me I did not know if they were talking to me about ‘ ‘Dust on the shoes’ that also came out this year. Moyano will sign copies of his books this Sunday at half past five at the LA VERDAD booth. “I’m happy to see that other cities follow the tradition of Madrid and Barcelona and that the book continues to bring people together, it’s totally a party, we’ve had the threat of winding down for years but it resists,” says Moyano, who doesn’t know the secret of a book but finding the tone “is the difficult part.”