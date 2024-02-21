Great news for 4-year-old Zeb and his parents. The boy from Weert, who suffers from an aggressive form of childhood cancer, can go to Italy next month for a promising, but extremely expensive treatment. Thanks in part to readers of this site, more than €300,000 extra has been collected for him in recent days. Together with the money already collected during carnival, the required amount has been raised.

#Readers #donate #masse #euros #raised #treatment #cancer #patient #Zeb