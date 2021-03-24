First forced rest, then not: The Corona decision should change Easter this year. But now there is even more confusion. How do you feel about the measures? Discuss with us.

V.Are you now discussing your Easter plans – or did you not have anything planned anyway? Do you think the tightened lockdown from April 1st to 5th is justified in view of the increasing number of new infections and spreading, more dangerous virus variants, or is the decision incorrect? Discuss with us.

Participation: We received a lot of letters. We still have more than 100 contributions. We therefore ask you not to comment further.

Live chat on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thank you for your participation and a good exchange.

Stay healthy,

Your FAZ editors