HBut do the federal states have too much power in Germany? Should there be a nationwide rent cap? Is Germany a Racist Country? Should the EU impose harsher sanctions against Russia? These are some of the questions about which the reader debate “Germany speaks” brings people with controversial views together for a lively exchange of views.

Because of the still applicable Corona restrictions, the discussions will take place a second time via video conference. But this local independence also has the advantage that two people meet virtually who can come from different corners of Germany and are at odds on all issues. From May 3rd to the federal election on September 26th, FAZ readers have the opportunity to register for the campaign.

In 2020, all disputes about which the registration takes place and which serve as a guide in the conversation, were devoted to the pandemic and its consequences, this time the view will be widened – to enable a debate that leads out of the corona tunnel. Because of the pandemic, the everyday life of many people has become more monotonous, the thoughts more monotonous and the opinions harder. The contact restrictions have caused the already small bubble in which everyone experiences their personal reality to shrink further. Time for an open, objective and constructive exchange of blows with someone with whom you would otherwise never have had a conversation.

In 2021, “Germany speaks” will bring some innovations with it, which should increase the fun and interest of the participants. On the one hand, they can remain registered for the entire duration of the campaign and thus secure the chance to have several discussions with different people. On the other hand, the debates will change over time, especially with regard to the federal election. In addition, the participating readers are asked after their dispute how they felt about the personal exchange of blows and whether the exchange of arguments led to insights, insights or changes of opinion.

Defend your own positions – or give up

During the conversation, some people suddenly realize that a fundamental position cannot be consistently applied to a single topic. Like Iris Roth from Frankfurt, for example, who will meet Til Assmann from Bremen in the “Germany speaks” round in 2020 and complain about the enormous pent-up demand for digitization that became apparent in the corona pandemic: “We have 2020 and there are still people who have to go to the next town to get internet. That’s absurd. We were too tired, too fat, too full to tackle this topic. ”But the 58-year-old psychotherapist also has concerns about the Corona warning app, even though she spoke out in advance in the questionnaire for a relaxation of data protection. “I don’t think that we in Germany, with our digital mentality, are ready to use an app in such a critical area.”

Some people perceive the state of emergency corona as a bright spotlight that brings certain things into focus in our society. Gabriele Lademann-Priemer, over 70 and a religious scholar, is the first to think of the nursing emergency: “We don’t have it because nobody wants to nurse, but because the conditions are untenable for the carers.” A one-time bonus for the nurse is not enough , says the Hamburg resident, who debated with the 46-year-old civil engineer Jens Polk in 2020, with a view to the measures in the first lockdown in spring 2020. At that time, politicians celebrated the nursing staff as Corona heroes because they tirelessly and with the knowledge of the high risk of infection who cared for those seriously ill with Covid-19 in the intensive care units. You talked about wanting to reward their performance better in the long term. But since then it has become quiet. Maybe it will get louder again as the general election approaches.

For the third time now, the FAZ is taking part in “Germany speaks”, which was originally developed by Zeit Online and in which other partner media are involved. In 2020 around 9,000 readers registered for the joint project – almost 31 percent of them women. The average age was 53 years. Around 2000 of those registered met each other virtually and discussed crisis management in the corona pandemic. After the easing of the contact restrictions, the debate couples argued on May 12, 2020, above all about how the country could get back to normal.

A controversial issue that has lost none of its topicality and explosiveness as to whether the dangerous and persistent corona virus has lost any of its relevance. However, given the progress in vaccination, there is justified hope that in late summer some of the interviewees will no longer meet at Zoom, but at a distance in the park.