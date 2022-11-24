The aubergine polpettes have been very successful in this defending cabinet. They turned out to be watery for Brenda and she asks for a traditional batter, topped with egg and breadcrumbs: “First of all, thank you very much for saving the culinary relationship between my son and me after he became a vegetarian. There is not enough talk about how hard this subject is made. Problem with the polpettes (which are exquisite): the final appearance, somewhat faded. Isn’t it missing a croquette bread and egg batter?

I see that the croquette culture has wreaked havoc on Spanish cooking minds, to the point that we think that everything that is fried or has the shape of a cylinder, or goes through egg and bread or has no future. Nobody in their right mind would think of breading some falafel. In the same way, the polpette are enough and more than enough to sustain themselves without the need to put a raincoat of breadcrumbs on them.

If they have been washed out, it is not because they have not had a support on the outside, but because the aubergine and the bread were not sufficiently drained. In this step the work has to be conscientious, squeezing until the aubergine pulp and the bread do not have a drop of extra water. Respecting the resting time in the refrigerator is also important so that the dough is more dense and compact.

The defending trick to avoid this step – forgive me Vittorio – is to roast the aubergines instead of boiling them, taking care that the pulp is well cooked and sweet, as shown in the video. This can be done in the oven, in a slow cooker or in an air fryer, it will not be for options.

Around with the polpettes and the pecorino

Pilar’s pecorino pops out of her ears as she stamps her message:

“I prepared the recipe for the aubergine polpette and, when it came to adding the cheese, it seemed to me that 200 grams was a lot and I put a little less, about 150 grams (I didn’t have more either). Still, the pecorino dominated all the flavor. When watching the video it also seems that it makes much less cheese. I think the recipe must be wrong and it should have less pecorino.”

Before waking the food team from their break, I consulted several polpette recipes on Italian recipe websites. As expected, there was everything: some with two tablespoons of cheese for a kilo of vegetables, others with 100 grams for two small pieces. The aubergines seen in the video are very large, they could perfectly weigh 400 or 500 grams each, so that we would find two or a kilo and a half kilos of aubergine for 200 grams of pecorino, nothing unreasonable.

Tested the recipe with the original amounts, it has my full approval defender and cheesemaker. Why does it seem like much less cheese is added in the video? Because the mix was probably done in several phases or it was considered that the explanation was visually better that way instead of making an ode to cascoporrismo.

A tough pig

Mónica writes holding an oral irrigator from the dentist’s table after tasting the pork marinated in wine, vinegar and garlic: “I have made the recipe for vinha d’alhos. When you published it, I was very attracted to it, even though we are little meat. After four days marinating, the flavor has been great, but hard as a rock. What to do next time? Reviewing the recipe, my suspicions center on two points: either Mónica lengthened the cooking of the meat to infinity – it was not going to stay raw – or she used a badly defrosted or low-quality tenderloin. Since the second option is easily explained, I am going to focus on the matter of endless frying.

See also Reader opinion The design serves the content of the book She also overcooked the tenderloin. GIPHY

Pork loin is one of the most mistreated meats in Spanish gastronomy, along with chicken breast. Both are lean meats that need to be cooked for a short time so that they remain tender – not raw – and become a delight on the palate. Mireia Font gives a more than adequate time: four minutes, but perhaps the tagline “or until it’s done on the inside and golden on the outside” made the time unnecessarily lengthen. So that our reader can repeat the recipe successfully, I recommend that the cooking in a pan be short, and I advise reading these foodie tips for cooking pork loin like a Ferran Adrià from the prairies.

The Killer Scoops

A mystery reader, who does not want us to publish her name and we will call her X Æ A-12, warns of a quantity error in the tangerine glaze cake recipe: “Yesterday we tried to make the cake and the recipe calls for two tablespoons of chemical yeast. We thought it was outrageous, we looked at other cake recipes from El Comidista and we saw that the right amount seems to be two dessert spoons. So we added two heaping teaspoons and the cake came out great, very fluffy. We think it’s a bug and it would be nice to fix it.”

Knowing that two tablespoons of chemical booster is outrageous, I weighed that amount and, without heaping the spoons, the result was 30 grams of white powder. Two teaspoons of dessert gave a more adequate result for the amount of flour used in the cake: 15 grams of impeller. Taking as reference the indications of Paco Torreblanca To calculate a correct amount of impeller based on the flour used, we would need 17.82 grams per 330 grams of flour. That said, we corrected the amount to two teaspoons of dessert like those added by our dear reader X Æ A-12.

The unfair cause of Lima

Eva, who reads just enough to get to bed safely every night, cannot do the Lima cause for things in life: “I can’t complain that it went wrong because I lack the recipe for chili paste to try. Do you have it hanging somewhere? Hanging hanging, what is said hanging, we have it very hung. Another thing is that readers read the complete recipes, with their introduction and their yoke, when they miss something in the preparation steps.

The chili paste can be bought already prepared, but it is understood that there is not always a store specializing in international or Mexican food in every town or neighborhood. For this reason, in the second paragraph of the introduction of the recipe, it is indicated how to make it according to Luis Arévalo’s recipe: “Scald the chili peppers three times in boiling water and remove their interiors to later grind them well with oil.” If it is that you do not give me more than dislikes.