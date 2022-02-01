Victor rubbed his hands thinking about sinking his teeth into the pugliese focaccia when a turn of events made him lose hope: “I think I followed the instructions to the letter and everything was going well in principle. The dough rose during rest, but when I went to pick it up to put it on the oven tray, the dough was not compact and it split. I baked it, but practically nothing rose. The flavor wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t fluffy and it was a little rougher than expected on the outside. What could have happened?

Magnifying glass in hand, I began to examine the image of Victor’s focaccia. The first thing I noticed is that the dough was riddled with grains and irregularities. My fine hound nose led me to the conclusion that instead of durum wheat semolina flour, our reader could have used semolina or couscous.

I consulted Raquel Bernácer and, as the Starsky and Hutch from the pans that we are, we come to similar conclusions: “From what you say, I would bet that you were confused with semolina flour and used corn flour instead of wheat flour. That would explain why the dough was grainy, didn’t rise and wasn’t fluffy. Corn grits are thicker than durum wheat grits. In addition, corn is a gluten-free cereal, the protein that is formed during the kneading and rest of the dough. The gluten allows it to become elastic and not break, rise in the oven and form a fluffy crumb.” The hypothesis of pure and hard grain also has a basis for Bernácer: “In the event that couscous-type semolina were used, we would obtain a similar result because, in reality, couscous is the hard part of the crushed wheat without it forming flour.”

A spooky cake

Jesús cooked the chocolate cheesecake and had to buy churros to be able to dip them in the sprawling result: “I used Valrhona sugar free chocolate and powdered cooking sweetener to replace the sugar. I think the error occurs at step 6 when he says ‘Let cool completely before eating, without putting the cake in the fridge.’ I swear I let it cool completely and when I cut it it fell apart. After putting it in the fridge, the next day he took consistency and recovered the creaminess shown in the video. In my opinion, this step should be clarified to avoid further spillage, unless the substitution of sugar for sweeteners has been responsible in this case.”

After reviewing the recipe, both in text and in the video, I spent a while in Rodin’s favorite position, thinking about why the hell this label appears in the video: “It must rest for at least four hours at room temperature, not cold at all.” I came to the conclusion that it was unlikely that “nothing cold” slipped into them in an oversight. Answering my reverie, I put cream cheese, chocolate and other things in a little basket and I went to my cave hopping to cook the cake.

The cake needed a little more time than recommended in the recipe to set and reach the desired point: dancing in the center by Raffaella Carra and forming waves on the edges. I let it cool completely for a little over four hours at room temperature. When cutting, the cake remained firm, creamy and without spilling.

Although at first I suspected that the sweetener could be responsible for the disaster, after cooking the cake I am more inclined to the eternal conflict of ovens or a short cooling time. The sweetener used, based on polyols, is indicated for confectionery preparations that require baking in the oven, and it is the eggs, chocolate, cream cheese and heat that are responsible for the cake to coagulate. Despite the efforts of Clara P. Villalón to explain the correct setting point in the video, our reader was able to consider the cake cooked ahead of time. That is why it would have needed to apply cold so that it would finish hardening, but the cake would be raw. My advice for the next time is to let it cook a little longer, paying more attention to the appearance of the surface than to the indicated cooking time.

It is also possible that our reader only followed the written recipe, which did not indicate that the rest should be a minimum of four hours, and cut it early. In that case, El Comidista assumes his mistake, apologizes to Jesús for chocolate and corrects the text so that it doesn’t happen again.

A trick sifting

Monica made the fluffy homemade cupcakes and they came out really sports, but he has doubts about the preparation method and something tells me that he put the flour on top: “Mikel suggests doing it all in the blender jar. Is it for something specific? Is there anything in favor of using a tall and narrow container? Until the moment of adding the flour, everything was simple, but sifting the flour inside and then integrating the flour into the dough was quite inconvenient. How do you get the homogeneous mixture without lumps in the video using a spatula, smooth movements and without working the mixture too much? Is there a trick? I couldn’t, the top of the glass was pretty good, but the bottom was lumpy.”

Dear Monica: The best thing when you have a doubt like this is to try to do it in another way to realize why a method is recommended. As I am good by nature, I will spare you that trance. If you try to mix these ingredients with a mixer on a wide surface, it will be much more difficult to achieve a homogeneous mixture, since the ingredients of the dough will not cover the mixer blades, something essential to be able to form a dough or grind any processing properly.

About sifting directly over the container, in the video we see how Mikel, turned into a Bree Van deKamp of the flour, she uses a sieve the same size as the mouth of the container and not a single gram comes out, she is small. The rest of us imperfect people like you and me can sift over a deep plate or a wide mouth bowl – especially if we do it with a colander instead of a sieve – and then add it to the dough with a spoon. Once the flour is sifted, I recommend that you add it twice (or three times if you want to be safe). In this way, when incorporating a first part of the flour, it will be easier to mix it gently with the spatula and a lot of patience. When the dough is homogeneous, add the other half of the flour and repeat the operation.

Some croquettes questioned

Diana writes to this defender because in her head the stew croquette and Norway lobster recipe “is a scam” and tells us her conclusions with exquisite education: “The stew croquettes are a big scam. Luckily, when I read the recipe, it seemed to me that there was little amount of flour and butter for a liter of milk. I increased it a lot and they were super creamy, so I can’t imagine what would come out of those ridiculous amounts. Exactly the same thing happens with the amount of handyman. 80 grams? But this guy thinks we’re dumb? By God, for 1 l of milk 80 grams is like not putting anything. But mysteriously the opposite happens with the paprika, too much for that amount, although maybe he was wrong and instead of stew, the croquette was paprika.” Diana has principles, as she tells us in this paragraph: “It seems to me that if you don’t want to give a recipe and you decide to give it wrong, thinking that people suck their thumb, you should have declined the offer to appear in El Comidista. I am a cook and when I go to the radio to give recipes or they call me to appear in an article, it has never occurred to me to give a recipe wrong, it goes against my principles, that is why I am so indignant with this cook.”

Dear Diana, before letting my imagination run wild thinking about how the croquettes would turn out and making a judgment based on how my head is itchy today, I preferred to make the croquettes according to the original recipe. It is the best way to check if the recipe works and to be able to tell things based on and free of prejudice. Call me fussy. If there is something worse than a cook who knowingly gives an incorrect recipe, it is a cook who questions the work of other colleagues without having soiled his apron by trying his recipes.

The recipe calls for 60 grams of flour for a liter of milk. This amount could be scarce if we wanted to make some classic croquettes and the dough did not have the support of other ingredients that would help give them consistency. In the video about the croquette lawsit is based on the recommendation of 100 g of flour per liter of milk, being able to reduce the amount of flour depending on the thickness of the desired bechamel.

The “liquid croquettes” that are offered in many modernist restaurants are achieved by lowering the amount of flour and adding gelatin –in sheets, powder or other formats–, as Mònica Escudero told us in this recipe. The pig’s trotters stew is extraordinarily gelatinous and allows to obtain a firm croquette mass when cold and almost liquid when hot. The 80 grams of stew indicated in the recipe are enough to provide that firmness, as can be seen in the image that accompanies these lines. Regarding the paprika, 15 grams may seem too much on paper, but in practice they work: the croquettes taste like a traditional stew, reminiscent of preparations such as garlic soup or tripe and nose stew, and at no time that amount is excessive.