In De Kwestie we ask our readers a question about a current theme every working day. Today: the solar panel netting scheme remains. A bill to gradually phase out the scheme from 2025 will not receive a majority in the Senate. The two largest factions, BBB and GroenLinks-PvdA, have announced that they will vote against. Do you think that is justified? Or do you think it is unjustified because anyone who does not have solar panels helps pay for the processing of the power surplus by the energy suppliers? We asked our readers that in the daily column De Kwestie. Here is a selection of the responses.

