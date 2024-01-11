Menstrual leave, leave to change gender, or a public holiday of your choice. In new collective labor agreements, employers and employees are increasingly making agreements that are not about money, but about important moments in life. Employers know that they have to accommodate their staff because there is a shortage in the labor market. But while agreements are sometimes made about significant wage increases, hardly any agreements have been made about wages automatically growing in line with inflation. This is very common in other countries.

