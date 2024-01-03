Of course everyone disapproves of antisocial behavior and violence against care workers, and yet it happens. The Netherlands, that's us. What makes some of us behave so antisocially? Today's issue: have you ever felt ashamed of your behavior in traffic, towards store employees or government officials? What caused that and how will you prevent it next time? We asked our readers that in the daily column De Kwestie.

#Readers #antisocial #behavior #39I #rude #bus #driver #I39m #ashamed39