Thursday, June 22, 2023
Reader survey | Do you have to pass the cabin guests or do they bring the party with them? – Answer HS's survey

June 22, 2023
Answer Helsingin Sanomat’s survey about cabin guests.

Cabin guests arriving at your own cabin can cause either excited anticipation or mixed feelings of fear.

For example, the name “Huolestunut” took a stand today on the use of cabins by the offspring in Helsingin Sanomat in the opinion section:

“This is how we look forward to meeting our children, grandchildren and bonus children and grandchildren in the summer. But how do you tell them that feeding the whole family for a weekend or even a few days is a fatal burden for retired parents?”

What do you think about cabin guests? Tell Helsingin Sanomat about your experience.

