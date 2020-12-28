Reader ‘s opinion You just can’t start building Riistavuori Park

There would also be no economic access to the Viintintie tramway.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper (14.12.) selosti Vihdintie light rail project, which justifies the construction of the adjacent Riistavuori. However, Riistavuori is a town-planned park, it has been for decades. You can’t just start building that.

The Land Use and Construction Act requires, among other things, that there are sufficient parks or other areas suitable for local recreation in the area to be zoned or in its immediate vicinity. Riistavuori Park is the only significant local recreation area in this part of South The Hague. It is in the daily use of nearby kindergartens. There are three large schools nearby and a senior center right next door. A lighted regional outdoor trail has been built through the park, which is used extensively by outdoor enthusiasts.

The law also stipulates that the natural environment must be preserved and the special values ​​associated with it must not be destroyed. There are plenty of them in the area as well. The destruction of the forest and cliffs of Riistavuori would also run counter to the city’s goals of combating climate change and preserving biodiversity. It is difficult for me to see that the Riistavuori construction project would meet the requirements of the law, especially when thousands more residents come.

There would also be no economic access to the Viintintie tramway. The train would get to the city center much faster than the tram circling through Munkkiniemi. Buses on Vihdintie serve well those going to Mannerheimintie or Kamppi.

It is not advisable to build an expensive tramway just for a green area or existing buildings in Kaupintie. The purpose of the land use, housing and transport program (mal) is to link transport to new housing production. Helsinki would be wise to negotiate the transfer of state aid to another tram project that would allow more new production.

Lauri Nordberg

Environmental Lawyer, Etelä-Haaga, Helsinki

