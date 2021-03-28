Reader ‘s opinion You have to look for a better place for the helipad

Quite On a fast schedule, commercial parties and City of Helsinki officials have trained a temporary permit and a temporary lease to locate the helipad in the Kiviko industrial area. This has been done by bypassing the decision-making boards and ignoring the opinions of residents and residents ’associations.

I would like Helsinki to be built and developed with the comfort, safety and health of its inhabitants above.

If the airport is located in Kivikko, the residents of Kivikko, Latokartano, Viikki, Myllypuro and the apartments coming to the new Malmi airport area would suffer from the noise nuisance of helicopter traffic. The adverse effects of the activity on nature would be significant. The Viikin – Kivikko area is one of Helsinki’s most important green fingers.

I hope that this project, contrary to the general plan of the city and its spirit, will be rejected and a more sensible solution will be found for the placement of a commercial helipad, taking into account the wishes and natural values ​​of the residents.

Petri Viinikkala

Helsinki

