Reader ‘s opinion “You get what space” is also true in the construction industry

The cheapest offer often does not produce the quality that a contractor who values ​​his professional pride will offer.

Referring to Helsingin Sanomat thing the quality of construction (March 29) and the ensuing debate about it, we can’t help but raise the basics of construction.

First, the builder always decides the form of the contract. If the builder wants short chains of responsibility, he will hire a main contractor and, for the most significant other work – for example, plumbing and electrical installations for building services – a side contractor or contractors with a direct contractual relationship with the builder. The builder also has the option to select contractors who do not use subcontractors.

The main and sub-contractor model has been a practice in the past. However, more and more developers have moved to a model where the entire contract is purchased from a single operator, although it is already clear in principle that the operator himself does not have all the know-how. There are, of course, many reasons for this, but the most visible reason for building services operators has been that the builder himself does not have the skills to purchase and manage a construction project.

Second, everyone wants to build as cheaply as possible. This is natural, because who would want to buy the same at a more expensive one, which you can get at a cheaper price. When it comes to construction, the cheapest bid just often doesn’t produce the quality that a contractor who values ​​his professional pride will offer.

When comparing requests for quotations, it is difficult for a builder to distinguish those contractors who leave behind satisfied customers from those whose actions need to be corrected and whose final cost will always be significantly higher than at the bidding stage. Making this assessment is the builder’s experience and professionalism that no other actor in the process can replace and cannot be regulated by law.

Based on experience, collaboration between different parties and project-specific evaluation are the right keys to improving the quality of construction. The modern construction of the embodiments emphasized the functionality of the actors and each party’s responsibility for the outcome, in which case the whole construction chain is tied to the joint project quality and schedule goals. In construction, as in any other business, quality arises from the fact that genuinely skilled actors work together for the desired result.

Kai Puustinen

Managing Director, Finnish Association of Electricity and Telecommunications Contractors STUL ry

Mika Hokkanen

Managing Director, HVAC Technical Contractors Association

