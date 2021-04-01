Reader ‘s opinion You get customer service when you know the right tricks

Pseudonym On behalf of a retiree without a net, wrote on the opinion page (HS 31.3), how Kela ‘s telephone service was not bent on the contact request.

In order to receive the service, you have to throw yourself up. My sister called for advice from the Tax Administration, where she was instructed to get instructions online. I actually called again about the matter and said I was recording the call. Surprisingly, the service was found. It is the job of government agencies like Kela to help, but the customer often seems to be a mere distraction. The most defenseless are left in the wheel of bureaucracy.

Pirkko Pelkonen

Tervakoski

