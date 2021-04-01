Friday, April 2, 2021
Reader ‘s opinion You get customer service when you know the right tricks

April 1, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Pseudonym On behalf of a retiree without a net, wrote on the opinion page (HS 31.3), how Kela ‘s telephone service was not bent on the contact request.

In order to receive the service, you have to throw yourself up. My sister called for advice from the Tax Administration, where she was instructed to get instructions online. I actually called again about the matter and said I was recording the call. Surprisingly, the service was found. It is the job of government agencies like Kela to help, but the customer often seems to be a mere distraction. The most defenseless are left in the wheel of bureaucracy.

Pirkko Pelkonen

Tervakoski

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

