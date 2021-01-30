No Result
Reader 's opinion You can always go on a closed project

Bhavi Mandalia
January 30, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Elina Laajala asked (HS 26.1.)where he gets jogged in the winter when skiers have taken over all of his favorite trails.

Here are two tested and workable solutions: 1. Start with a snowshoe for a closed project. 2. Embark on a closed project without snowshoes. The latter is a slightly more challenging task. Even with short-toed boots, you can do it when you put your legs on the upper of the shoe. When the route is pulled through a bush or logging opening, cross-country skiers should not mind following and ruining the route.

At least here in Europe’s greenest small town. In the field, you learn to look at the desired snow thickness in general, there is less snow on the ground in the forest.

Tero Kallio

Responsible teacher, Lappeenranta

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.

