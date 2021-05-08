Reader ‘s opinion Would it be time to move public holidays into the weekend?

It would be in everyone’s interest for Finland to be able to agree on a working year in a new way.

In the middle weekdays, Epiphany and Holy Thursday, cause a wide range of unnecessary adjustments in working and school life. Would it be time to move these holidays into the weekend?

In my own company, we have made a local agreement with the employees, where, for example, the coming Thursday holiday can now be held on Friday. Hundreds of employees in my company get what they want: a three-day weekend. At the same time, the employer benefits from making a four-day work tube instead of a broken week. This same model was already in use in January, when the Epiphany that hit Wednesday was moved to Friday.

There has also been mixed practice in schools. For example, in January, on Saturday of Epiphany Week, an extra school day was held at my children’s school. Now it is considered free on the Friday after Holy Thursday. No one can justify that this arrangement would be good for the child’s learning. But at least the teachers got what they wanted: a long weekend now for May.

The place of Epiphany and Holy Thursday is justified for ecclesiastical reasons. But how would the position of the church be jeopardized if things were changed? From the church’s point of view, the change would be mostly neutral.

It would be in everyone’s interest for Finland to be able to agree on a working year in a new way. This could be done, for example, by moving the Epiphany to the weekend and deciding that the Friday after Maundy Thursday is always a public holiday. Would this be a place for a win-win agreement in future collective bargaining?

When would we get rid of unnecessary local arrangements and Saturday school days?

Topi Paananen

entrepreneur, Peikko Group oy

