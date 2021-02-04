Reader ‘s opinion Would it be time to move on to gastronomy in school meals?

Food is much more than just proteins, carbohydrates and nutritional values.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper asked in his writing (2.2.), is school food just a flurry. The problem seemed to be securing adequate nutritional value at lunch. In a comparison of meat and vegetarian food options in Helsinki’s primary schools, only every tenth serving of vegetarian food contained as much or more protein than the meat food of the day.

Experts agreed that school lunch is only part of the day’s diet. Still, one often hears talking about school food as the only decent meal for many.

Susanna Vilkamaa, chairman of the Vegan Association, commented on the article (HS Opinion 3.2.) saying that few would even notice if the meatballs were exchanged for vegetable casseroles or the minced meat in a pasta box with pea crumbs. Here seems to be the answer to the question of food futility. Vilkamaa suggests using spices as a solution. So are the tasteless taught to eat by offering different flavors?

I share Vilkama’s concern about the tastelessness of the food. I think help could be found in the French model, where taming tastes starts early. Already in kindergarten, children could be given vegetable tasting days and told about different food cultures. Call it gastronomy. In Finland, we have little knowledge in this matter outside the top restaurants, and many families either do not have the courage or can afford to experiment.

Now, during a coronavirus pandemic, it’s worth asking unemployed restaurateurs if they would be interested in coming to the village for future customers.

Juho Kääriäinen

restaurant chef, Master of Asian Cultures, Tartu, Estonia

